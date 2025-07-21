Watch CBS News
44 dogs living in deplorable conditions rescued from Harford County home, sheriff says

By Ashley Paul
Ashley Paul joined the WJZ team in December 2024 as a reporter, and could not be happier to call Charm City home! Ashley has told stories all across the country, including in Maine, Central Pennsylvania and Tampa, where she won a Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award in the "Multi-Media Journalist In a Large Market" category.
Dozens of dogs were rescued from inhumane conditions inside a home in Harford County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office received a tip about animal cruelty and neglect at a home on Eagles Grove Court in Whiteford.

"No water, feces in the cage and the house, and the house was hot," Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said. "As far as domestic animals, it is the most disgusting case we have dealt with."

More than 40 dogs, mostly pit mixes, were taken from the home and brought to the Humane Society of Harford County, where they were each vetted and vaccinated.

"I wasn't sure what to expect, but most of them were in pretty good condition," said Erin Long, with the Humane Society of Harford County. "Most of them were wagging and very happy to see us."

Proper care was not provided, the sheriff says

Sheriff Gahler said there haven't been any arrests, but as the investigation continues, charges may be coming.

"When you have a domesticated animal, you're taking on that responsibility when you have one," Gahler said. "When you have 44, you are taking on that responsibility 44 times to provide the proper care that is required, food, water, living conditions, and that was not being done in this case."

Humane Society of Harford County is over capacity

The Humane Society of Harford County was already at capacity before more than three dozen dogs were brought to the facility.

They are asking the public to donate treats, toys, towels, or money to help cover the costs. You can donate by visiting this website.

The dogs could go up for adoption once the investigation is complete.

