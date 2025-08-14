Horse rescued after falling into a hole in Baltimore County, fire officials say

A horse was rescued Thursday morning after falling into a hole in Baltimore County, according to fire officials.

Crews were called to the 133300 block of Old Hanover Road in Reisterstown for an animal rescue around 9 a.m.

Once they arrived, crews learned that the horse had walked over a wooden plank, which gave way, causing the horse to fall into an 8- to 10-foot hole.

The horse did not appear to be injured, officials said.

The horse was sedated before it was lifted from the hole using a crane provided by a local tow company.

A veterinarian was on the scene to evaluate the horse, officials said.

Nearly 30 firefighters from the Baltimore County and Howard County fire departments were on scene to assist with the animal rescue.

Baltimore County rescue efforts

While this was a unique occurrence, Baltimore County Fire crews are familiar with high-pressure rescue situations.

In July, crews responded to a construction scene in Owings Mills after a worker became trapped in a partially collapsed trench.

The trench dropped a large amount of dirt on 50-year-old Luis Medrano, who died after being extracted from the hole.

A similar incident in Catonsville killed two construction workers in February after a brick wall fell onto them.

Baltimore County Fire crews worked for nearly seven hours to reinforce the trench to prevent dirt from caving in before they were able to remove the workers.

Despite the efforts, 24-year-old Emerson Amestica and 32-year-old Wilmer Barzallo were pronounced dead.