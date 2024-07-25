Listeria outbreak linked to sliced meats causes hospitalizations in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- A multi-state listeria outbreak has sent several people in Maryland to the hospital.

The CDC says this listeria outbreak is linked to meats sliced at a variety of deli counters, but at this point, health officials have not been able to narrow it down to exactly which meat or brand.

The agency is now advising people to avoid eating any deli meats unless they are heated before being consumed. There is no evidence people are getting sick from pre-packaged meat.

What is listeria

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be especially dangerous for pregnant women, those over the age of 65, and those with weak immune systems.

According to the CDC, the latest outbreak of listeria has spread across 12 states including here in Maryland, killing two people and causing at least 28 hospitalizations.

Six cases have been reported in Maryland.

An infectious disease expert with the University of Maryland Medical Center, Dr. Kathryn Schlaffer, says symptoms usually appear within two weeks of eating food contaminated with listeria.

Common issues to watch for include flu-like symptoms such as fever or muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

And here's the tricky thing: listeria thrives in cold temperatures, so the fridge does not kill the bacteria.

"It's microscopic and in the body, it's actually intracellular. It goes into our cells-so you can't see it with the naked eye. There's no eyeball test. There's no sniff test. There's really nothing you can do to look at a food and say if it's safe to eat, or if it's not safe to eat," Schlaffer said.

Dr. Schlaffer says the best advice right now is, when in doubt, throw it out.

If you have any sliced deli meat at home, it's best to just be safe and clean the fridge and any containers or surfaces they may have come into contact with.

If you develop any symptoms, doctors urge you to seek medical care immediately.