Leon Hill pleads guilty to domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson

BALTIMORE- Leon Hill, who had been charged in the domestic-related shooting death of MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to first-degree murder.

Hill will be sentenced on January 19, 2024.

Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18, 2023. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill.

In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."

The victim accused Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband.

Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."

Hill was arrested in January in Atlanta, Georgia.