MTA bus driver took out peace order against man accused of killing her in South Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE - WJZ discovered new information that sheds light on the relationship between MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson, 40, and the man accused of shooting her to death at her job, Leon Hill, 53.

WJZ spoke with Hill's neighbors who said he was also a MTA bus driver.

We also looked through court records that show Jackson had taken out a peace order against Hill four days before she was shot, accusing him of harassing and stalking her.

In that peace order, Jackson wrote a chilling statement that said Hill allegedly told her if he couldn't have her, no one could.

Jackson starts the peace order saying she and Hill became friends again earlier this year after having "some differences."

She wrote Hill would give her gifts, which included money, and that she told him they can only be friends because Jackson was already in a relationship.

She also wrote Hill allegedly began calling and texting her, demanding money and threatening to contact her husband.

On October 12, Jackson said in the peace order that Hill followed her to her car demanding she speak with him. She told him to leave her alone.

After that encounter, Jackson wrote, Hill continued calling her and her husband.

The community is still mourning Jackson, as Baltimore Police search for Hill.

Friends and family gathered outside the parking lot where she was shot Tuesday for a vigil.

We have reached out to Jackson's family. They have asked for privacy.