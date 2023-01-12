Suspect in murder of Baltimore MTA bus driver arrested in Atlanta

BALTIMORE — The man accused of killing a Baltimore MTA bus driver was arrested Thursday in Atlanta, police said.

Police arrested Leon Douglas Hill, 53, who was wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.

Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Hill is being charged with first-degree murder and will be extradited back to Baltimore.

JUST IN: Baltimore Police announce they’ve arrested Leon Hill in Atlanta, GA.



He’s the man accused of shooting MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson at her job in October. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Aaiy8B8DGe — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) January 12, 2023

Police confirmed that the shooting was domestic related.

Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill.

In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."

The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband.

Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."

Some of the suspect's neighbors expressed shock that someone who appeared helpful and friendly would later become a wanted man.

"To think someone would have that disposition and then to find out they'd do something so horrible that's being accused of him, that's really shocking," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified. "For the victim and the family, my heart goes out to them because this type of tragedy shouldn't happen to anyone."