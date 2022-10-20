Watch CBS News
MTA mourns bus driver - a former lottery winner - who was shot, killed in Baltimore lot

By Ava-joye Burnett

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration on Thursday said a woman shot and killed this week in an bus lot in South Baltimore was an MTA bus driver. 

Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon police said. She died in the hospital. 

Detectives are still searching for the suspect.

Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the agency said. 

"She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."

Woman dies after shooting in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore 00:20

WJZ found a photo and article of Jackson from 2019 when she won $50,000 with the Maryland Lottery. 

Jackson said she'd decided to play her lucky numbers after a trip to the mall with her daughters.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said police are working to bring justice.

"It's an unspeakable tragedy and BPD is currently working out leads and we hope to be able to bring this person to justice for the family, for the community, for everyone," Mayor Scott said.

The agency said it is providing counseling services to any employee who may need help or support in processing the loss.

"The safety of our employees and riders is MDOT MTA's highest priority," MTA said. 

Baltimore Police and MDOT MTA Police have an ongoing investigation in the shooting. 

Baltimore City Police are investigating 274 homicides since the start of the year.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 1:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

