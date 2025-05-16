Supporters to rally for Kilmar Abrego Garcia during court hearing in deportation case

Supporters are set to rally Friday afternoon for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man whom the Trump administration admitted was deported to an El Salvador prison due to an administrative error.

Abrego Garcia is an El Salvador native who entered the U.S. illegally and lived in Maryland for 14 years. He was taken into custody by ICE in March and deported to a notorious Salvadoran prison, despite having a court order that should have prevented that action.

Friday's rally comes as Abrego Garcia's case continues to play out in federal court. A hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon will address whether the government can keep certain details in the case secret. Earlier this month, the Trump administration invoked state secrets privilege in order to withhold information from Abrego Garcia's attorneys. They, in turn, have accused the administration of stonewalling court orders to facilitate their client's return to the U.S.

During Friday's rally, supporters will continue to push for the return of Abrego Garcia and call out the Trump administration for withholding information about his deportation and efforts to bring him back.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia's deportation legal battle

Abrego Garcia filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in April, alleging that his deportation occurred without any legal proceedings.

The lawsuit sparked an ongoing legal battle that has led to conversations about the Trump administration's immigration policies and the right to due process under the U.S. Constitution.

After a federal judge ordered the administration to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return in April, the case was brought to the Supreme Court. In a 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court also ruled that the administration must facilitate the return of Abrego Garcia.

Support for due process in Abrego Garcia case

Several Maryland leaders have joined in calling for due process and the return of Abrego Garcia, including Gov. Wes Moore.

"Are we going to bring him back to make sure he stands trial and has a judge determine whether or not a law was broken, and if a law was broken, then make sure there is accountability?" Moore questioned last month. "I believe in due process, and I believe in the Constitution."

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen has become a strong advocate for Abrego Garcia's rights under the Constitution, even going as far as to visit the deported man in El Salvador last month to check on his well-being.

Allegations of MS-13 affiliation

The senator accused the Salvadoran and U.S. governments of spreading misinformation about Abrego Garcia's case, including accusations that he is a member of MS-13.

The accusations have not been proven in court, and Abrego Garcia's family and attorneys have continued to deny any gang affiliation or criminal history.

"My response to them on the social media side or the misinformation is put up or shut up in court," Van Hollen said. "That's where people provide testimony under oath."

Where is Kilmar Abrego Garcia now?

Abrego Garcia is still in custody at a prison in El Salvador, however, he was moved from El Salvador's notorious Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) to a lower security facility in mid-April before his visit with Van Hollen, according to court documents.

In the new facility, Abrego Garcia has his own room with a bed rather than a prison cell.

According to Van Hollen, Abrego Garcia is only being held because the U.S. government is paying El Salvador to keep him.

"...the Government of El Salvador is holding him solely at the request of your Administration and, specifically, because you are paying them to imprison him," Van Hollen said in a letter to President Trump.

According to Van Hollen, the Vice President of El Salvador Félix Ulloa, said the government would "act accordingly" once Abrego Garcia's case gets resolved in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Abrego Garcia's family and legal team continue to push for his release and return to the U.S.