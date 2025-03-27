Kermit The Frog to speak at University of Maryland 2025 Commencement

Kermit The Frog will speak at the University of Maryland 2025 Commencement Ceremony, the university announced.

The iconic green frog, and the rest of the Muppets, were created by Jim Henson, who graduated from UMD in 1960.

According to the university, Kermit is an environmental advocate, a Peabody Award Winner, best-selling author and international superstar.

Henson was a home economics major at UMD. He created Kermit using one of his mother's coats and a ping-pong ball that was cut in half. The Muppet character has become a beloved cultural icon.

"I am thrilled that our graduates and their families will experience the optimism and insight of the world-renowned Kermit the Frog at such a meaningful time in their lives," UMD President Darryll Pines said. "Our pride in Jim Henson knows no bounds, and it is an honor to welcome Kermit the Frog to our campus, 65 years after Mr. Henson graduated from the University of Maryland."

The commencement ceremony will be held on May 21 at UMD's SECU Stadium, and will celebrate graduates from the summer 2024, Fall 2024 and spring 2025 terms.

"Nothing could make these feet happier than to speak at the University of Maryland. I just know the class of 2025 is going to leap into the world and make it a better place, so if a few encouraging words from a frog can help, then I'll be there!" Kermit The Frog said in a statement from UMD.

Voices of Kermit The Frog

After Henson died in 1990, Steve Whitmire took over as the voice of Kermit The Frog. According to CBS News, Whitmire was chosen by Henson's son.

In 2004, Jim Henson Co. sold The Muppets brand to Disney.

In 2017, Whitmire was fired by the Muppets Studio for "unacceptable business conduct." He had been with the studio since 1978, CBS News reported.

After Whitmire's dismissal, Muppets performer Matt Vogel took over and continues to serve as the voice of Kermit.

Previous UMD Commencement speakers

In 2024, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore served as UMD's Commencement speaker. During his speech, Moore reflected on his life, from his upbringing in Takoma Park to becoming Maryland's first Black governor.

In 2023, CBS Journalist Gayle King served as the Commencement speaker for UMD. She graduated from the university in 1976 and started her career as a production assistant and WJZ.

During an interview before her speech, Gayle revealed she was nervous about speaking at the ceremony, saying, "I just don't want to be the boring crusty speaker."