CBS' Gayle King to deliver University of Maryland's 2023 commencement address Monday

BALTIMORE -- Journalist Gayle King, who is among the University of Maryland's most famous alumni, is set to return to her alma mater Monday to deliver the state school's 2023 commencement address.

After graduating from UMD in 1976 with a degree in psychology, King started her storied broadcast career as a production assistant at WJZ, where she befriended evening anchor Oprah Winfrey.

King, 68, has been a co-anchor of CBS Mornings since 2011. She is also editor-at-large of Oprah Daily and hosts a weekly radio show titled "Gayle King in the House" on SiriusXM.

Time listed King among the most influential people in the world in 2019. Over the course of her career she has won three Emmys, and was a 2018 inductee into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame.

"I'm so excited to return to my alma mater for this special occasion," King said in a statement in March. "Getting an education is a lifelong journey, and even though life's classrooms won't always be as nice as the ones on campus, I know that this place cultivates a love of learning and growing, just as it did for me. And if I'm lucky, I'll even get to go to Ledo's pizza while I'm there."

The main university ceremony is held in addition to department or school ceremonies and starts at 7 p.m. at SECU Stadium. Students will be recognized as a group with their school or college