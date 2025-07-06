Man, 4 children detained after car theft and armed robbery in NE Baltimore, police say

A man and four children, one as young as 10 years old, were detained after a car was stolen and an armed robbery was committed Saturday evening in Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Police said a 10-year-old boy, two 13-year-old girls, a 14-year-old boy, and a 32-year-old man were reportedly involved in an assault and robbery at a bus stop on East Northern Parkway.

The suspects took off in a stolen vehicle and were located in the 1300 block of Gorsuch Avenue, where all five of the suspects jumped out, according to police.

Officers determined the vehicle was stolen on July 4 from the 4200 block of Falls Road. The man was taken to a hospital, and the minors were taken to juvenile booking for processing.

Recent crimes involving minors

Four teens were arrested in connection with a carjacking in Baltimore on Wednesday, July 2, according to police.

The teens were arrested after an aviation unit told ground officers about a stolen vehicle traveling in the 300 block of Mosher Street on Thursday, July 3.

Police found the vehicle in the 300 block of McMechen Street, where the suspects got out and fled on foot.

After a short chase, officers arrested two 15-year-old boys, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old was charged as an adult for a handgun violation while the three other teens were charged as juveniles, officers said.

Officers said three of the teens were previously involved in armed robberies and auto thefts.

"That's really shocking," said Adrienne Swinton, who lives in the neighborhood. "I wouldn't have ever thought anything like that would've happened in this neighborhood."

A similar carjacking incident on July 1 was captured in a dramatic video.

The video, obtained by WJZ, shows a 41-year-old woman having her car keys snatched shortly after 11 a.m.

The theft happened in the 900 block of West 36th Street. The victim chased after the thief, who got away.

Just moments later, the video shows the suspect driving off in the woman's red sedan, which was parked in the neighboring lot.

Five teens were arrested in the carjacking, and three of them were on ankle monitors from other arrests.

Fight against juvenile crime in Baltimore

Addressing juvenile crime has been a priority for Baltimore leaders.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is using community engagement to help tackle the issue, creating opportunities for youth to gain summer employment and enriching programming.

Scott's Summer Youth Engagement Strategy was launched in 2023, and since then, the city has seen significant drops in violent crime.