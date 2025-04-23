Baltimore Mayor Scott to unveil summer youth engagement strategy

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott is set to unveil his summerYouth Engagement Strategy Wednesday afternoon.

Similar to the city's plan for spring break, the plan will help to deter violence in the city.

Ahead of spring break, the city deployed youth engagement teams to establish a presence in high-traffic areas where young people are likely to gather.

Baltimore's Summer Youth Engagement Strategy launched for the first time in 2023. Since then, the city has seen significant drops in gun violence.

The initiative involves a curfew for city youth, along with specialized youth programming.

Baltimore youth engagement strategy and crime reduction

The Youth Engagement Strategy is focused on reducing crime by offering activities for young people during spring and summer breaks.

The initiative will operate during weekend evenings, including Sunday nights on holiday weekends, throughout the summer.

Staff will focus on relationship-building with youth, conflict de-escalation, violence prevention, and resource provision.

The city has also partnered with B-360, an organization that leverages dirt bike culture to encourage STEM education, whose downtown location will function as a youth center offering learning and tutoring services.

Additional youth engagement partners have been activated, including For My Kidz, Redesigning Minds, The Movement Team, and The PEACE Team.