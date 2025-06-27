Justin Tucker's accusers left with "stain" of his denial despite ex-Baltimore Ravens kicker's NFL suspension, attorneys say

The attorneys for more than a dozen massage therapists who accused former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of sexual misconduct spoke out Friday, saying their clients are left with a "stain of a denial," despite a "thoughtful" NFL investigation.

Tucker, who spent 13 seasons playing for the Ravens before he was released on May 5, was accused of sexual misconduct by at least 16 massage therapists. The NFL announced his suspension for the start of the 2025 season on Thursday.

The All-Pro kicker and his attorneys continue to deny the allegations. Tucker is not facing any charges.

Massage therapists allege misconduct

On Friday, attorneys said their 13 clients were still digesting the results of the NFL investigation and would need more time before next steps are determined.

"Apparently, Mr. Tucker has elected not to appeal or challenge these findings because he wants to 'put the situation behind him,'" attorney Michael Belsky said. "In the same statement, however, he continues to deny wrongdoing and consequently leaves many of the victims, our clients, with the stain of a denial."

The first round of allegations publicly surfaced on Jan. 30, when six massage therapists told The Baltimore Banner they had troubling first-hand experiences with Tucker between 2012 and 2016, and said he was sexually inappropriate.

Management at both of the spas told the Banner that they had banned Tucker from returning.

Tucker denies allegations

Shortly after the allegations came to light, Tucker released a statement on social media denying the allegations.

"I have always made a conscious effort to be considerate and respectful in all of the interactions with the community that I love so much. It is devastating for me to learn that anyone would feel I was offensive in any way," Tucker said in part. "I maintain I did not act inappropriately at any point before, during, or after a professional bodywork treatment session," he continued.

He also said that he never received any complaints from a massage therapist and that he was never dismissed from a massage therapy or bodywork session.

Baltimore Ravens respond during NFL investigation

The Ravens released a statement at the time saying they were aware of the allegations and Tucker's response, and that they would "continue to monitor the situation."

Allegations from more massage therapists surfaced throughout February.

On May 5, the Ravens released Tucker from the team. DeCosta called Tucker's release a "football decision."

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances," DeCosta said in a statement. "Considering our current roster, we have made the tough decision to release Justin Tucker."

Justin Tucker suspended by NFL

On June 26, the NFL announced that Tucker was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2025-26 season, regardless of whether he is on a team roster.

In a memo, the NFL said that Tucker's suspension was for violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

The suspension will begin on roster cutdown day, Aug. 26. Tucker would be eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, Nov. 11, according to the league.

"We are grateful that the NFL provided a space for our clients to be collectively heard and for the evidence – not just conjecture or speculation – but real evidence, thoroughly investigated evidence, to be considered thoughtfully with an eye toward improvement moving forward," said attorney Catherine Dickinson.

Tucker's Ravens career

Tucker, 35, from Texas, joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2012 - the year the team won Super Bowl XLVII.

During his career, he became known as the most accurate kicker in NFL history with an overall career field goal percentage of 89.1%.

He also holds the record for the longest field goal in NFL history at 66 yards.

Last season, Tucker had a career-low season with a 73.3% field goal percentage, hitting 22 of 30 attempts.