Jury selection under way in murder trial of Akia Eggleston's former boyfriend

BALTIMORE – Opening arguments in the state's murder case against Michael Robertson are set for Wednesday, as jury selection will continue into Tuesday afternoon, according to Circuit Court Judge Christopher Panos.

Robertson is charged in the 2017 killing of his pregnant girlfriend Akia Eggleston. Eggleston went missing in May 2017, just days before her baby shower.

In 2022, law enforcement arrested Robertson in Michigan, where he'd moved months after Eggleston's disappearance. He's charged with two counts of first degree murder in the killing of Eggleston and her unborn child. Eggleston's remains have not been found.

Charging documents show Robertson and another woman with whom he had a child had a "volatile argument" the night before Eggleston disappeared, after Akia shared a sonogram photo on Facebook.

"We will continue to stand united as a family until the final judgment in this case has been rendered," Akia's father Shawn Wilkenson said in 2022 following Robertson's arrest.

Eggleston's family kept her disappearance in the news for years before Robertson's arrest, working with the Black and Missing Foundation to raise awareness for Akia's and other missing persons of color.