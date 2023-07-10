Jury selection under way in murder trial of Akia Eggleston's former boyfriend
BALTIMORE – Opening arguments in the state's murder case against Michael Robertson are set for Wednesday, as jury selection will continue into Tuesday afternoon, according to Circuit Court Judge Christopher Panos.
Robertson is charged in the 2017 killing of his pregnant girlfriend Akia Eggleston. Eggleston went missing in May 2017, just days before her baby shower.
Related:
- Akia Eggleston's Father Testifies At Hearing On 'Neglected Epidemic' Of Missing Women And Girls Of Color
- 41-Year-Old Man Arrested And Charged With Murder In Disappearance Of Akia Eggleston, Pregnant Woman Missing Since 2017
- Akia Eggleston Went Missing 4 Years Ago In Baltimore; FBI, BPD Still Looking For Information In Her Disappearance
- Akia Eggleston Went Missing 2 Years Ago, Her Father Is Begging For Officials To Do More In Their Search Efforts
In 2022, law enforcement arrested Robertson in Michigan, where he'd moved months after Eggleston's disappearance. He's charged with two counts of first degree murder in the killing of Eggleston and her unborn child. Eggleston's remains have not been found.
Charging documents show Robertson and another woman with whom he had a child had a "volatile argument" the night before Eggleston disappeared, after Akia shared a sonogram photo on Facebook.
"We will continue to stand united as a family until the final judgment in this case has been rendered," Akia's father Shawn Wilkenson said in 2022 following Robertson's arrest.
Eggleston's family kept her disappearance in the news for years before Robertson's arrest, working with the Black and Missing Foundation to raise awareness for Akia's and other missing persons of color.
for more features.