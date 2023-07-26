Jurors deliberate the trial of a man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend
BALTIMORE -- After nearly two and half weeks of testimony, jurors are deliberating in the trial of the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend six years ago.
Akia Eggleston went missing in May of 2017 right before her baby shower. She was eight months pregnant at the time.
Her body and unborn child were never found.
Eggleston's family got emotional in court on Wednesday during closing arguments.
"We can't bury her," said Sanobia Wilson, Eggleston's aunt. "We can't put a memorial somewhere. We'll never get to speak to her. We were robbed of that."
In court, prosecutors said Robertson was the last person to see Eggleston alive. They allege Robertson killed her and threw her body in a dumpster.
During his closing statements, Robertson's attorney cast doubt on the state's theory of the case, pointing to evidence and cellphone data that he said didn't add up.
Robertson's attorney declined to talk on camera about the case.
"Obviously the defense has to do their job and poke holes in the prosecutions right now," said Shawn Wilkinson, Eggleston's stepfather. "I think that they are running circles and trying to confuse the jurors but I don't think the jurors aren't buying it."
Now that the jury is deliberating, Eggleston's family is hoping for a quick conviction.
"I think the state is dead on," Wilkinson said. "I think there is no argument for the defense."
