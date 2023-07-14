New details revealed in murder trial of Akia Eggleston's former boyfriend

BALTIMORE -- Jurors heard from more family members and witnesses in the courtroom as the murder trial of the long-missing Akia Eggleston continued on Friday.

Her former boyfriend, Michael Robertson, is accused of killing Eggleston, who was pregnant, in 2017. He was the father of her unborn child.

Day three testimony focused on May 3, 2017, which is the last day anyone saw Eggleston alive before she disappeared.

First on the witness stand was Robertson's brother, Kenneth. Text messages between the brothers, which were shown to the jury, revealed that Robertson told his brother that he was catching the bus to his house and no longer needed a ride.

Kenneth testified that he and Robetson played video games for about an hour while drinking beers at his home on the evening that Eggleston was last heard from.

Eggleston was last seen withdrawing money from a BB&T Bank in downtown Baltimore to put a down payment on a new home she planned to share with Robertson.

Family members of Michael Robertson have taken the stand over the past few days, including his cousin, who was helping Eggleston plan the baby shower Eggleston never attended. Robertson's cousin also told the court that Eggleston had confided in her about physical attacks by Robertson's other baby mother, Hannah Pomeroy, just two weeks before she disappeared.

To close out day three, the jury also heard from Pomeroy. She testified that the two had a rocky relationship while living together in Elkridge. She said Robertson lived there for three to six months before he was no longer welcome there due to the toxicity of the relationship.

"To hear that she was attacked by this young lady, it brings to my attention, why is she not here in the same position that the defendant is in—why is she not here as a possible assailant also in this case," Shawn Wilkinson, Eggleston's father, told WJZ.

Week two of the trial is set to resume Monday when the jury will hear from detectives, Eggleston's doctor, and the jury will get to review the interrogation interviews of Robertson.