Emotions high as murder trial of Akia Eggleston's former boyfriend continues

BALTIMORE -- Emotions ran high in court Thursday as prosecutors presented key evidence in the trial of the long missing Akia Eggleston, who hasn't been seen since 2017.

The most significant piece of evidence presented was surveillance footage showing Eggleston's last known public appearance.

"To see the defendant walking out of that room today, smiling...it just breaks my heart as one of her fathers," said Shawn Wilkinson, Akia Eggleston's father, describing the scene in court.

Eggleston was last seen withdrawing money from a BB&T Bank in downtown Baltimore to put a down payment on a new home she planned to share with the defendant, Michael Robertson. The branch manager, who was called as a witness, was overcome with emotion as the video was played. The manager described Eggleston as happy and excited on the fateful day.

"It's disheartening to know that's the last image of her that we have," said Wilkinson.

Family members of Michael Robertson also took the stand, including his cousin, who was helping Eggleston plan the baby shower Eggleston never attended. Robertson's cousin also told the court that Eggleston had confided in her about physical attacks by Robertson's other baby mother, Hannah Pomeroy, just two weeks before she disappeared.

"To hear that she was attacked by this young lady, it brings to my attention, why is she not here in the same position that the defendant is in - why is she not here as a possible assailant also in this case," Wilkinson said

Robertson's sister also testified, revealing his obsession with Egyptology and Greek mythology. Robertson named his seven children, and Akia's unborn son, after figures from these ancient traditions. The unborn child's name was to be Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead, a detail that the prosecution used to suggest a possible fate for Eggleston and her unborn son.

"Not being able to lay our loved one to rest will always be a hurting point for the family. Even if he is convicted, that will always still linger," Wilkinson said.

Another key point from Thursday's proceedings was the absence of both Eggleston and Robertson at the planned baby shower.

Robertson's cousin testified that he was supposed to bring food but never showed up. Furthermore, when she said that tried to contact him about Akia's whereabouts, he was nonresponsive and blamed Akia for "pulling a stunt" that left him homeless.

As the trial continues, the whereabouts of Eggleston and her unborn son remain unknown. Meanwhile, the pain for the family lingers.