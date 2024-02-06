Judge denies motion to release Brooklyn Homes mass shooting suspect to juvenile services

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland Circuit Court Judge has denied a motion that would release one of the suspects in a mass shooting in South Baltimore to the Department of Juvenile Services, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

The motion also included a request to seal court proceedings and related documents.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson last August. He's accused of shooting into a crowd during the long-held annual block party in Baltimore's Brooklyn Homes neighborhood on the evening of July 2, 2023.

The shooting left 28 people injured, and two dead.

According to charging documents, Jackson was on GPS monitoring for an unrelated matter and that the GPS information corroborates Jackson's placement during the time of the party, and the shooting.

He is among several other suspects that were arrested in connection to the incident.

"I find it unconscionable that OPD would even ask that an individual accused of attempted murder in the largest mass shooting in Baltimore's history, who was over 18 at the time of the incident, be released on his own recognizance and then remanded to a facility with juveniles," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "Furthermore, the fact that they would attack my staff and me personally for simply doing our jobs and protecting public safety is highly inappropriate. Still, I applaud Judge Schiffer for upholding the rule of law and commend my prosecutor for the skillful handling of the hearing today."

