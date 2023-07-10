One week later: Baltimore residents still recovering, police seek more suspects from mass shooting

BALTIMORE - It has been one week since an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were killed, and 28 others were injured, in a Brooklyn Day block party in South Baltimore.

Police arrested a 17-year-old last week, but officers believe there are multiple suspects.

Still, the community is grieving and trying to recover from a tragic mass shooting at their annual event.

The shooting is believed to be the worst mass shooting in Baltimore's history.

Police are keeping many details close to the vest as they continue to investigate and still searching for others responsible.

Aside from 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, dozens between the ages of 13 to 32 were wounded by gunfire.

Gonzalez's family pleaded WJZ for anyone with information to speak out.

She had recently graduated from Glen Burnie High School and was planning to go to college.

"Everybody watching this, if you know you know something, please come forward," Aaliyah's great-uncle John Young said. "Please. My family is suffering real bad."

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley told WJZ News that police are reviewing surveillance video to try to pinpoint how many shooters there were at the party.

However, that could be difficult.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner, police found bullet casings from more than 12 different guns at the scene.

"We do have some leads, we just can't reveal those yet because we're trying to identify who is on camera," Acting Commissioner Worley said.

As police investigate this mass shooting, they're also investigating another.

Early Saturday morning, four people were shot in the 900 block of Greenmount Avenue.

A 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old man died.

Councilman Mark Conway said the city must continue to reduce gun violence.

"Whatever we can do to make sure the flow of illegal guns, the flow of ghost guns, the flow of guns, generally, into the hands of people who should not have guns will go a long way in reducing these incidents both in Baltimore and across the country," Conway said.

We did reach out to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office to find out when the 17-year-old suspect will be in court.

We were told that information cannot be released because he's a minor.

Related Stories: