Joppatowne community holds vigil to remember student shot inside school

By Jessica Albert

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A community in Harford County is holding a vigil on Sunday to remember 15-year-old Warren Grant, who died last Friday from a shooting inside Joppatowne High School.

Grant was shot during an altercation in the men's bathroom, which rattled students, staff and families just days into the new school year. A 16-year-old was arrested and is facing murder charges.

Those attending the vigil were asked to wear blue, which was Grant's favorite color.

The shooting sparked a massive police response as police searched for the teen shooting suspect, who is also a student at the school. He was arrested at a nearby apartment complex. 

The Harford County Sheriff said that deputies have had at least 10 interactions with the suspect within the past two years.

Community members have been trying to support each other since the shooting. 

"A lot of times we tend to go through tragedy alone," said Joppatowne High School substitute teacher Adam Shellenbarger. "Joppatowne is such a wonderful community. I knew that there would be people in our community who would feel the need to come out here."

Classes at Joppatowne High School are canceled until Thursday, while nearby schools will be closed on Monday to give the community more time to heal.

