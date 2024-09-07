Teen faces multiple charges after fatal Harford County school shooting

16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of a student at Joppatowne High School and more top stories

BALTIMORE-- A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at Joppatowne High School on Friday.

The teen is charged with murder, first and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence, Harford County Sheriff announced Saturday afternoon. The teen is being held in the Harford County Detention Center awaiting his initial appearance before a judicial officer.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said in a press conference Friday that the 16-year-old student allegedly shot a 15-year-old during a fight inside a men's bathroom just after 12:30 p.m.

The 15-year-old victim, Warren Grant, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was tended to by school nurses, staff, and students. He was then taken by helicopter to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he was pronounced dead after arriving.

The release states the 16-year-old suspect fled the school building and was found in a nearby neighborhood. He was taken into custody without incident around 12:52 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the events leading up to the shooting and the relationship between the victim and suspect are still under investigation.

According to the release, the department believes that there are no other suspects involved and there is no ongoing threat to the community or school.

In a press conference, Harford County School Superintendent Sean Bulson shared students will be offered counseling but he was unsure when classes would resume.