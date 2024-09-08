Joppatowne High students expected to return to school Thursday in wake of shooting

BALTIMORE -- Joppatowne High School students are expected to return to the classroom on Thursday following an emotional week since a shooting inside the school left a teenager dead.

Staff will have the option of returning on Monday, but should report on Tuesday morning.

The school will remain closed for students through Wednesday, the school district said.

Nearby Magnolia Middle School, Magnolia Elementary School, Joppatowne Elementary School and Riverside Elementary School will be closed on Monday.

"The tragic events of Friday have taken an emotional toll on this community and there is a need for time and space to heal," Harford County Public Schools said in a statement.

A 16-year-old student has been charged with shooting a 15-year-old during a fight inside a men's bathroom Friday afternoon. Witnesses said they were arguing before the 16-year-old pulled a gun out of his backpack and shot 15-year-old Warren Grant, who died of his injuries.

The 16-year-old is being charged as an adult for first and second-degree murder; first and second-degree assault; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence; and possession of a firearm as a minor.

"We know this is going to be a difficult time for our community," Harford County schools said. "We will provide information about meal distribution while Joppatowne High School is closed as well as counseling services that will be available to students and staff off-site. Those services will be available from HCPS school counselors, school psychologists, social workers and additional central office staff."