Baltimore activists to rally against Johns Hopkins University's police force

Activists in Baltimore are expected to rally Monday evening to protest the Johns Hopkins Police Department (JHPD), claiming the private police force was created without input or consent from community members.

The activists, including members of the Baltimore Abolition Movement (BAM), Baltimore Teachers Union (BTU), JHU Grad Workers Union, Hospital Workers Union and others, are calling for a city council hearing on the issue.

According to rally organizers, the police force puts the safety of students and residents at risk.

During the rally at 6 p.m., speakers will share how the police force impacts them and why the city should end the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Baltimore Police Department and JHPD.

According to organizers, nearly 1,000 people and 30 community organizations have signed a petition calling for a city council hearing.

Developing the private police force

This is not the first time Baltimore residents have raised concerns about Johns Hopkins' police force.

The department was established in 2024 after a Maryland law signed in 2019 allowed the university to create its own private, armed police force.

In 2020, the university paused the plan following nationwide protests over police brutality after the death of George Floyd. In 2022, the university revived the proposal, sharing details about the department and later holding a 60-day public comment period.

Some students, staff and community advocates raised concerns about safety and accountability. The Coalition Against Policing by Hopkins filed a lawsuit over the MOU between the Baltimore Police and JHPD.

The MOU creates boundaries between the departments, dictating which agencies respond to which calls and when city police lead an investigation.

Some argued that the police would not be held accountable or be able to keep students safe.

"To me, the answer isn't more police, especially police that isn't accountable to the public," Councilwoman Odette Ramos said during one of the protests.

Despite the opposition, the school proceeded, sharing final policies and procedures and swearing in its first officers in December 2024.