Inner Harbor development, reproductive freedom, among ballot measures decided at the polls

What the results of ballot initiatives mean for Maryland residents

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City voters decided to move forward with development around the Inner Harbor and chose against eliminating city council seats, while statewide, reproductive freedom will be implemented into the state constitution.

Baltimore City voters had eight municipal ballot measures to decide, including Questions F and H, as well as Maryland Question 1.

Question F, which sought to remove the public park designation from the Inner Harbor and poise it for development, passed 60% to 39%.

Question H, which asked voters if the city council should be reduced from 14 to 8 members, was rejected by the voters with 62.44% to 37 percent saying no and 37.56 percent were in favor of the measure.

Maryland Question 1, which cements reproductive freedoms into the state's constitution, was overwhelmingly passed 74% to 25%.

What does Question F accomplish?

Before this initiative, the Inner Harbor had a special zoning subdistrict that established the area as a public park. The approved measure to rezone the 4.5 acres around the waterfront to allow for development.

"We will see a new Inner Harbor. Baltimore is, in many ways, stood up for what we know to be right," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

This measure could make way for the Harborplace redevelopment proposed by MCB Real Estate. In March, the Baltimore City Council passed two laws to rezone that area if the amendment was approved by the voters. Now, any proposal for development can be considered.

"There could more citizen input, which would allow people to express support or opposition, and maybe even some negotiation about what you know might what tweaks might be made," said Dr. Roger Hartley, a political expert at the University of Baltimore.

This question has been the center of controversy in Baltimore City, and it has been challenged several times in court. Thiru Vignarajah represented a group of Baltimore City residents who filed lawsuits in both Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County challenging the question's wording, content and structure.

In October, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled the question was proper charter material and allowed it on the ballot for this election.

In a statement, Protect Baltimore's Parks said in a statement that the organization is discouraged, but that it plans to propose a charter amendment to protect parks moving forward.

"For most of us, the setback of Question F passing pales in comparison to the calamity of Donald Trump's victory. After all, we always knew defeating a ballot question was a steep climb and always planned and promised to sponsor a ballot measure to repeal this pro-developer amendment and protect all city parks in 2026."

"The good news for us is this was far closer than opponents expected, especially since most other questions passed with 85-90% margins. The bad news for MCB and the Mayor is that even after outspending us $500K+ to less than $2000 and even with city politicians lining up to support the developers who bankroll them, more than 63,000 residents still voted against Question F."

"Building luxury high-rises to replace parkland is not a vision that unites or excites Baltimore. As our former Mayor and Governor said, if we want to be the greatest city in America, we have to act like it. We are not discouraged and will stick to our plan to protect all city parks with a charter amendment in 2026."

What does rejection of Question H do?

Baltimore City voters denied Question H, which called for reducing city council districts from 14 to eight. It was proposed by People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, also known as P.E.A.C.E., and financially backed by Sinclair Broadcast Group Chairman David Smith, who owns WBFF and The Baltimore Sun.

The group previously advocated for the city council term limits, which was approved by the voters in 2022.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, this is the second time in 25 years a ballot question has been rejected.

"Folks know who was doing it and why they were doing it, and Baltimore has rejected it, just like they rejected all their candidates in the primary election. They rejected this and have sent a signal that Baltimore is not for sale," Mayor Scott said.

In a statement, P.E.A.C.E. said this is not the result the organization was hoping for, but far from the end.

"The bureaucracy fought hard to defend the status quo, but in the end, the People of Baltimore have spoken. They've sent a message: for now, they are willing to accept the inefficiency and lack of accountability in City Hall. This is not the result we hoped for, but it's far from the end."

What does passing Question 1 mean?

Statewide Question 1 was approved and cemented reproductive freedoms into the state constitution, which according to experts can protect abortion, IVF and access to contraception.

Even though abortion is already legal in Maryland, this question would cement the freedoms in the state. Now approved, the state General Assembly wouldn't be able to restrict access to reproductive freedoms in the future.

According to Dr. Hartley, states that passed laws like this are sending a national message.

"It's also telling elected leaders in the House and Senate that you've got a lot of states that have already said no. It might lead those representatives in those states to speak more loudly when that bill is introduced," Dr. Hartley said. "Will it go very far? I think with states, speaking like this. It probably won't."

Other ballot questions

Another important Baltimore City ballot measure was Question E, which asked voters if the Baltimore City Police Department should be placed under city control for the first time since 1850s. This measure was also passed.