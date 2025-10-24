Repeat, violent offender faces judge for attempted rape of student on Johns Hopkins University campus

A judge found a repeat, violent offender accused of attacking and trying to rape a Johns Hopkins University student on campus a danger to the community.

He ordered the suspect held without bail on Friday afternoon.

31-year-old Raymond Lunn had a lot to say in court—rambling for more than 20 minutes and ignoring warnings from the judge and his own public defender that he may compromise his case.

How Lunn was captured

An eagle-eyed news viewer saw a Metro Crime Stoppers flyer and called police, leading to Lunn's arrest.

The Baltimore Police Department announced a cash reward of $2,000 for information leading to Raymond Lunn's arrest on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Baltimore Police

The attempted rape happened near the Quad and Clark Hall on the Johns Hopkins University campus on October 18th.

On October 21st, the caller spotted Lunn in the 8100 block of Harford Road with the same backpack and wearing the same clothes as the person in the surveillance images.

Lunn waived his Miranda rights and agreed to speak to investigators.

Police said Lunn agreed it looked like him, but he denied he was the person in the images.

Charging documents described the attack and said Lunn wrapped the victim "in a 'bear hug,' which pinned her arms down to her sides. At the same time, he forced her to the ground behind a quad bench in an overgrown garden area and proceeded to remove her denim jeans and underwear against her will."

He only fled when he heard people nearby.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ's investigative team describe the attack. District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City

"I didn't think I did anything..."

For the first time since he was taken into custody, Lunn appeared before a judge at the Wabash District Courthouse in Northwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon.

Lunn said, "I didn't think I did anything. They just said they brought me in for questioning."

In lengthy, rambling answers, Lunn repeatedly claimed he was innocent and said he was trying to go back to school at CCBC in Essex.

Lunn said, "This is my first charge I've ever had in Baltimore City. I didn't think I would be a flight risk or a danger to the community."

Judge Mark Scurti found otherwise, ordering Lunn held without bail.

Repeat, violent offender

Police already sounded the alarm about Lunn's violent past and called him "a repeat violent offender who has served multiple prison sentences."

Charging documents WJZ Investigates obtained details of another attempted rape in Baltimore County in 2018 that is similar to the incident at Hopkins.

Lunn attacked a worker inside a store on Reisterstown Road.

Police wrote, "He wrapped his arms around the victim and picked her up off of the ground. He carried her to an office in the rear of the store. Once in the office, they struggled with one another until the suspect picked the victim up and threw her to the floor."

She was able to escape.

Lunn was convicted and received 8 years in prison, but records reveal he got out early.

He violated his probation in June and again earlier this month on a theft charge, but was not detained.

Court documents obtained by WJZ show Lunn violated his probation in June and again in October 2025. District Court of Maryland for Baltimore City

After the Hopkins attempted rape, Baltimore police released more pictures of Lunn and said they are looking for more victims.

Mental health issues

In court on Friday, WJZ learned Lunn suffers from schizophrenia.

Pre-trial services said he is homeless, but Lunn told the judge he was spending time in a treatment program along Harford Road.

Lunn is a registered sex offender.