Judge dismisses request to review private police agreement between BPD, Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE- A Baltimore judge dismissed a request to review the memorandum of understanding between the Baltimore Police Department and Johns Hopkins University over a private police force.

In a press release, the judge ruled that the court lacks jurisdiction to examine the MOU between BPD and Johns Hopkins that "green-lighted the university's operation of an armed police force in Baltimore City."

"I'm disappointed but not surprised," plaintiff Donald Grisham said about the ruling.

The group plans to appeal the ruling.

According to the draft document, the university's armed officers will wear body cameras and are responsible to patrol the university's Homewood, Peabody and medical campuses.

They'll only be allowed to exercise police powers off campus when pursing a suspect or directing traffic, while city police handle crimes that require a mobile crime unit.

The plan has been a hot topic of debate. It was put on hold three years ago after the nationwide protests erupted following the death of George Floyd, who died after Officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on Floyd's neck.

Students have pushed back against those plans, holding protests and standoffs against university officials.

In September, a group forced their way into Turner Auditorium to interrupt a virtual presentation on the school's on-campus police plans.

The plaintiffs are pushing for a city council hearing on the MOU.