Johns Hopkins says UnitedHealthcare negotiations are over without return to in-network coverage

Johns Hopkins Medicine and UnitedHealthcare have ended contract negotiations, leaving thousands of patients without in-network health insurance, according to a letter reviewed by our media partner, The Baltimore Banner.

The letter states that Johns Hopkins will not return to accepting UnitedHealthcare coverage for its patients.

The Banner said that Johns Hopkins leaders are urging anyone with coverage through UnitedHealthcare to find new doctors and hospitals or risk higher out-of-pocket costs.

Hopkins Medicine leaders sent a letter to medical staff Monday evening about the end of negotiations and plan to alert patients Tuesday morning, the Banner reports.

More than 60,000 Johns Hopkins patients in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. are impacted by the loss of health insurance.

Hopkins' patients who have been approved by UnitedHealthcare for continuing coverage for a serious ongoing condition should be able to continue with that care at in-network rates for up to 90 days from approval, according to UnitedHealthcare officials.

A United spokesperson did not immediately respond to the Banner for a request for comment Monday night.

Failed contract negotiations

UnitedHealthcare had claimed that Johns Hopkins was seeking to implement terms that would have negatively impacted patients.

"Despite our repeated efforts to compromise, Johns Hopkins Medicine maintained its demands for contractual provisions that would harm employers as well as our members," UnitedHealthcare previously said in a statement.

Johns Hopkins said last month it was working with UnitedHealthcare to resume in-network status "as soon as possible."

"Johns Hopkins has been working with United for over eight months to update important pieces of our contract to prioritize patient protections and improve access to care," Johns Hopkins said in a statement. "Despite our best efforts, we have been unable to reach an agreement with United that puts patients ahead of profits."

What does it mean for patients?

According to Johns Hopkins, the end of the contract means that UnitedHealthcare will not cover care that patients receive from Johns Hopkins providers or hospitals. Patients will have to pay out-of-network costs if they wish to see a Johns Hopkins provider.

The end of the contract will not impact facilities in Florida.

Patients who are enrolled in the Veterans Affairs Community Care Network (VACCN) will not see any impacts, according to UnitedHealthcare.

Patients can check with UnitedHealthcare to understand what care will be covered by calling the number on the back of their insurance card.

Some patients who are undergoing active or long-term treatments can apply for continuity of care through UnitedHealthcare.

Find more information here.