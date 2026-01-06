Johns Hopkins doctor concerned over CDC's new childhood vaccine recommendations

Since the CDC announced its updated childhood immunization schedule, many health experts have sounded the alarm.

The CDC's update slashed the number of required vaccines for children and created categories for vaccines.

Dr. William Moss, a pediatrician with a background in infectious diseases at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said he was shocked but not surprised by the update.

His concern is that it could lead to larger mistrust in vaccines, which in turn can lead to other dangerous impacts, like lowered vaccination rates.

Moss, though, said Marylanders will likely see no changes.

Questioning the update

Monday's update decreased the number of required immunizations for all children from 17 to 11; some of the vaccines in this group include the ones for measles, polio, and pertussis (whooping cough).

In its announcement, the CDC said it made this update to strengthen transparency and trust with federal health leaders.

Moss, who is also the director of the International Vaccine Access Center, said the evidence isn't there.

"These changes were made without transparency, without providing the evidence base, without telling us what was broken and what they are really trying to fix," Moss said.

Aside from decreasing the number of required immunizations, the CDC also created two new categories of vaccines.

One of the categories reserves vaccines for children who are at higher risk of infections. The other category is vaccines that should be consulted first with a health care provider, some of which include flu and COVID-19.

Moss said whenever you add steps to vaccine access, it often leads to lower vaccinations, which can lead to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

"It can create some confusion and question among caregivers, so I do think it will lead to reductions in vaccine coverage in some states," Moss said. "Hopefully, not translating into large or more frequent outbreaks, but that is a concern."

How Maryland is handling it

In a response to the CDC's update, the Maryland Department of Health issued a statement that it would follow the American Academy of Pediatrics guidance.

"Maryland remains firmly committed to immunization as a core public health priority, and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure broad vaccine access in the state," said Maryland Secretary of Health Meena Seshamani.

Accessibility is key, according to Moss.

"As long as the vaccines are still accessible, then I think not a lot will change for parents in Maryland," Moss said.

The CDC said insurance providers will continue to cover the cost of vaccines regardless of category.