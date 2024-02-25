Jimmy's Famous Seafood hosts fundraiser for families of two fallen Baltimore firefighters

BALTIMORE - Community members continue to wrap their arms around the loved ones of two fallen Baltimore City firefighters.

Rodney W. Pitts III and Dillon Rinaldo died while battling a fire at a Northwest Baltimore home in October 2023.

Jimmy's Famous Seafood hosted a fundraiser on Sunday for families of the firefighters.

Dozens showed up, lending support and honoring the two fallen heroes.

Pitts III and Rinaldo were killed while battling a fire at a home on Liberty Heights Avenue on October 19.

Pitts died the day of the fire, while Rinaldo died a few days later in the hospital.

The fundraiser was called "Heroes Salute at Jimmy's Famous Seafood," which helped support the families.

WJZ's Rick Ritter was the emcee for the event.

Pitts' mother told WJZ she was blown away by all of the love from the community.

"It's just incredible," Monica Gant said. "It really touches my heart. I didn't expect any of this and I'm just so overwhelmed and so grateful and so humbled to everybody for doing this because nobody had to do it."

This is the third year in a row at Jimmy's Famous has hosted this fundraiser.

The owners first held it after this tragic fire at a vacant rowhome on Stricker Street in West Baltimore in January of 2022. Three Baltimore City firefighters were killed.

All of the proceeds go director to the families of the fallen firefighters.