Funeral held for fallen Baltimore firefighter Rodney Pitts III

BALTIMORE -- The funeral for fallen Baltimore City firefighter Rodney W. Pitts III took place Friday morning at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen before a procession to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium.

Hundreds of firefighters and first responders from across the state flocked to the cathedral in North Baltimore.

HAPPENING NOW:



Firefighters and first responders from across Maryland are lined up outside The Cathedral of Mary our Queen awaiting the motorcade of the hearse carrying the casket and body of Baltimore city firefighter EMT Rodney William Pitts III.@wjz pic.twitter.com/WteqAxNR2Z — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 27, 2023

Pitts died after battling a two-alarm fire at a two-story rowhome last Thursday in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue.

Pitts was a member of Engine Company #29 and had been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for one year. He graduated from the fire academy over the summer.

Speakers at the service include Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Mayor Brandon Scott, City Fire Chief James Wallace, union president Matthew Coster and family members.

Here’s a look at the funeral service program for Baltimore City firefighter EMT Rodney William Pitts III:



Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Mayor Brandon Scott, City fire chief James Wallace, union president Matthew Coster and family members are set to speak.@wjz pic.twitter.com/FkQGsucw69 — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 27, 2023

A second Baltimore City firefighter, Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo of Engine Company #46, died from his injuries on Wednesday. Three others were injured, but have since been released from the hospital.

Pitts was a member of Engine Company #29 and had been with the Baltimore City Fire Department for one year. He graduated from the fire academy over the summer.

WATCH: Engine 29 arrives at The Cathedral of Mary our Queen with the casket of firefighter EMT Rodney William Pitts III placed in the back.





Mayor Brandon Scott made remarks at the service, beginning with a Bible verse: