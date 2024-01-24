Watch CBS News
Moment of silence held for fallen Baltimore firefighters on second anniversary of deadly Stricker Street fire

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's been two years since a fire in Southwest Baltimore claimed the lives of three Baltimore City firefighters. 

Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo were killed when they became trapped in a vacant rowhome on South Stricker Street, on January 24, 2022.  

A moment of silence was held at the Baltimore City fire headquarters Wednesday in their remembrance.    

Their deaths were later ruled homicides, and the massive blaze was classified as incendiary.  

Investigators are still seeking information about a person of interest seen in the area on surveillance footage.

January 24, 2024

