Moment of silence held for fallen Baltimore firefighters on second anniversary of deadly Stricker Street fire

Moment of silence held for fallen Baltimore firefighters on second anniversary of deadly Stricker St

BALTIMORE -- It's been two years since a fire in Southwest Baltimore claimed the lives of three Baltimore City firefighters.

Honoring Lieutenant Paul Butrim of Truck 23, Lieutenant Kelsey Sadler, and Firefighter/Paramedic Kenneth Lacayo of Engine 14 today. Their heroism reminds us of the daily risks our firefighters face. Their legacy inspires us to prioritize community safety. pic.twitter.com/h8qsWTyoaL — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 24, 2024

Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo were killed when they became trapped in a vacant rowhome on South Stricker Street, on January 24, 2022.

A moment of silence was held at the Baltimore City fire headquarters Wednesday in their remembrance.

Their deaths were later ruled homicides, and the massive blaze was classified as incendiary.

Investigators are still seeking information about a person of interest seen in the area on surveillance footage.