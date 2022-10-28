Jackson autographs 'Ravens pay 'em now' sign after win over Buccaneers

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson said he won't be talking anymore about his contract negotiations this season, but he sent a message Thursday night, signing a fan's sign that said "Ravens pay 'em now!" after a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson threw for 238 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead the Ravens to a come-from-behind 27-22 victory over Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Heading through a tunnel out of the Raymond James Stadium, the sign landed in front of Jackson. The star quarterback picked it up and smiled after reading it, then he turned around to find the fan who wrote it.

This moment of @lj_era8 reading and signing a "PAY ’EM NOW" sign lives rent free in our heads #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/lSg8dmgkc6 — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 28, 2022

After signing the poster in a silver sharpie, Jackson jumped to high-five the fan before leaving.

"Respectfully, I'm really done talking about it," Jackson told reporters asking about his contract in September. "I told you guys before I was going to be done with it Week 1. Week 1 is over with; we're done talking about it."

While he has stayed true to not answering more questions about his negotiations, his appreciation for the sign sends a big message.

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens signs autographs for fans after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Jackson's performance this season has been sparking second MVP speculation as well as seemingly endless calls to "pay the man."

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Jackson rejected a six-year deal that could be worth more than $290 million because only $133 million was fully guaranteed.

Jackson would have had more guaranteed money than two recent signees, the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray and the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson, but the amount falls short of the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson, according to Mortensen.

Advisors with the NFL Players Association told Jackson he was "justified" to ask for a fully guaranteed deal given his age and performance, Mortensen reports.

Entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, Jackson is set to make $23 million this season.