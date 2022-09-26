'PAY HIM': Jackson's dazzling performance sets MVP, contract conversation ablaze
BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson is betting on himself after ending contract negotiations with the Ravens at the start of the NFL season, and it's paying off so far after three spectacular performances.
Jackson led the way Sunday against the Patriots with five total touchdowns and 107 rushing yards. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era with more than 10 touchdowns and more than 100 rushing yards in the first three games of a season. He also leads the NFL in touchdown passes.
Asked about his "groundbreaking" play style, Jackson had this to say in a postgame press conference Sunday:
"I just want to win, and by doing that, I just got to do what I do, play Lamar football."
In his last contract year with the Ravens, Jackson is sparking second MVP speculation as well as seemingly endless calls to "pay the man."
News personalities and outlets are going all caps with their calls for Lamar Jackson to get paid.
"PAY LAMAR JACKSON." Tweeted sports columnist Skip Bayless on Monday.
"PAY HIM." Bleacher Report tweeted Monday.
"FIVE TOUCHDOWNS FOR LAMAR JACKSON TODAY PAY HIM!" Complex Sports said Sunday.
Bayless posited Sunday the Ravens think Jackson's penchant for rushing is "too dangerous" for the team to shell out as much as he's asking for.
ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley said Jackson's odds to win MVP have jumped significantly in the Ceasars Sportsbook, tying his odds at third with Eagles QB Jaylen Hurts.
NFL players are weighing in on the MVP conversation, including Robert Griffin III, who played three seasons with the Ravens.
"Lamar Jackson bet on himself and currently leads the NFL in Passing TDs, and Passer Rating," the former quarterback said. "Not bad for a running back."
On ESPN's morning show 'Get Up,' former safety Ryan Clark said "...he's not just only in the MVP conversation…he is setting a new quarterback market every time he steps on the field."
Across the NFL, Jackson's stats this year are comparable only to his 2019 MVP season, an encouraging indication of his chances.
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Jackson rejected a six-year deal that could be worth more than $290 million because only $133 million was fully guaranteed.
Jackson would have had more guaranteed money than two recent signees, the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray and the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson, but the amount falls short of the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson, according to Mortensen.
Advisors with the NFL Players Association told Jackson he was "justified" to ask for a fully guaranteed deal given his age and performance, Mortensen reports.
Entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, Jackson is set to make $23 million this season.
