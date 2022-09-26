'PAY HIM': Jackson's dazzling performance sets MVP, contract conversation ablaze

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson is betting on himself after ending contract negotiations with the Ravens at the start of the NFL season, and it's paying off so far after three spectacular performances.

Jackson led the way Sunday against the Patriots with five total touchdowns and 107 rushing yards. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era with more than 10 touchdowns and more than 100 rushing yards in the first three games of a season. He also leads the NFL in touchdown passes.

Asked about his "groundbreaking" play style, Jackson had this to say in a postgame press conference Sunday:

"I just want to win, and by doing that, I just got to do what I do, play Lamar football."

In his last contract year with the Ravens, Jackson is sparking second MVP speculation as well as seemingly endless calls to "pay the man."

Lamar Jackson betting on himself this season... and it's paying off so far pic.twitter.com/BUMLopt82v — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 26, 2022

News personalities and outlets are going all caps with their calls for Lamar Jackson to get paid.

"PAY LAMAR JACKSON." Tweeted sports columnist Skip Bayless on Monday.

"PAY HIM." Bleacher Report tweeted Monday.

"FIVE TOUCHDOWNS FOR LAMAR JACKSON TODAY PAY HIM!" Complex Sports said Sunday.

PAY LAMAR JACKSON. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 26, 2022

Lamar Jackson this season so far:



▪️ No. 1 passing TDs

▪️ No. 1 passer rating

▪️ Tied No. 4 rusher in NFL



PAY HIM 💰 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/akPppVHDiv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2022

FIVE TOUCHDOWNS FOR LAMAR JACKSON TODAY 🔥🔥🔥 PAY HIM! pic.twitter.com/s5IA3FCDpK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 25, 2022

Bayless posited Sunday the Ravens think Jackson's penchant for rushing is "too dangerous" for the team to shell out as much as he's asking for.

Lamar Jackson is just an extraordinary football player, worth every penny he's asking for. But even after he dominated Belichick at NE, you know what the Ravens will argue: Running for 107 yds is just too dangerous for us to guarantee every penny of a 5-year deal. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 25, 2022

ESPN reporter Jamison Hensley said Jackson's odds to win MVP have jumped significantly in the Ceasars Sportsbook, tying his odds at third with Eagles QB Jaylen Hurts.

Lamar Jackson’s odds to win NFL MVP improved from 12-1 to 7-1, per @CaesarsSports.



Jackson is now tied with Jalen Hurts for the 3rd-best odds.



Only Josh Allen (+300) and Patrick Mahomes (+550) have better odds, per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 26, 2022

NFL players are weighing in on the MVP conversation, including Robert Griffin III, who played three seasons with the Ravens.

"Lamar Jackson bet on himself and currently leads the NFL in Passing TDs, and Passer Rating," the former quarterback said. "Not bad for a running back."

Lamar Jackson bet on himself and currently leads the NFL in Passing TDs, and Passer Rating. Not bad for a running back. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 26, 2022

On ESPN's morning show 'Get Up,' former safety Ryan Clark said "...he's not just only in the MVP conversation…he is setting a new quarterback market every time he steps on the field."

Here’s 62 seconds of cold hard facts from @Realrclark25 on Lamar Jackson:



“He’s not just only in the MVP conversation…he is setting a new quarterback market every time he steps on the field.” 8️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ecM9XMis8F — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) September 26, 2022

As someone with Lamar Jackson on their fantasy team I can tell you he’s the MVP front runner — matt (@sponhourm) September 25, 2022

Across the NFL, Jackson's stats this year are comparable only to his 2019 MVP season, an encouraging indication of his chances.

Lamar Jackson has 3+ pass TD and 70+ rush yards in back-to-back games, the 3rd such instance in the Super Bowl era.



The other two?



Also Jackson, who had two separate streaks during his 2019 MVP season. #RavensFlock I @Ravens I @Lj_era8 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 25, 2022

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Jackson rejected a six-year deal that could be worth more than $290 million because only $133 million was fully guaranteed.

Jackson would have had more guaranteed money than two recent signees, the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray and the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson, but the amount falls short of the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson, according to Mortensen.

Advisors with the NFL Players Association told Jackson he was "justified" to ask for a fully guaranteed deal given his age and performance, Mortensen reports.

Entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, Jackson is set to make $23 million this season.