'I'm really done talking': Lamar Jackson won't field contract questions as season starts

BALTIMORE -- Lamar Jackson won't be taking any more questions about his contract this season, the star Ravens quarterback clarified Wednesday.

Three questions into his weekly media session, he was asked about ending negotiations with the Ravens last week. The team was unable to reach a deal before Jackson's self-imposed Week 1 deadline.

"Respectfully, I'm really done talking about it," Jackson said. "I told you guys before I was going to be done with it Week 1. Week 1 is over with; we're done talking about it. I'm focused on the Dolphins now."

The team has its home opener Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium.

On Sunday, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Jackson rejected a six-year deal that could be worth more than $290 million because only $133 million was fully guaranteed.

Jackson would have had more guaranteed money than two recent signees, the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray and the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson, but the amount falls short of the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson, according to Mortensen.

Advisors with the NFL Players Association told Jackson he was "justified" to ask for a fully guaranteed deal given his age and performance, Mortensen reports.

Entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, Jackson is set to make $23 million this season.

Here are some important offseason dates to look forward to related to Jackson's contract.