Child rescued after falling into Baltimore's Inner Harbor

A child was rescued from the water of Baltimore's Inner Harbor after falling in on Sunday, according to city police.

Officers said the 10-year-old fell in the water in the 500 block of Light Street around 6:34 p.m. The child was riding his bike by himself at the time, police said.

The child was rescued by a citizen who threw a life ring in the water. He was taken to a hospital after the incident.

Police said the parents were located a short time later.

Calls for safety improvements

The incident comes as residents in the area recently launched the "Make Baltimore's Waterfront Safe" petition, which urged city officials to make safety improvements around the area.

The petition was launched after the body of 27-year-old Branson Oduor was recovered from the water nearly two weeks after he was reported missing.

Oduor had gone out for a March Madness celebration in Fells Point in early April. His girlfriend requested a wellness check when he failed to return home. He was last seen on April 4, his family said.

Oduor's death was determined to be accidental, due to trauma to his head along with intoxication and drowning, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.

For some neighbors, the incident sparked concerns about safety around the waterfront, and prompted calls for vehicle barriers, protective railings, increased lighting and visible signs around the Inner Harbor.

Last week, a man's body was pulled from the harbor with no signs of injuries, police said.

In July 2025, a body was found in a van police said had likely been submerged in the harbor for years. They identified the man as Franklin Roosevelt Daniels, who had been reported missing more than 11 years prior.

The van, a taxi, had also been reported missing out of Waldorf, Maryland.