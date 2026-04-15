Petition calls for safety improvement around Baltimore's waterfront after death of missing man

There are calls for increased safety measures at Baltimore's Inner Harbor after the body of missing 27-year-old Branson Oduor was recovered from the water on Tuesday.

Mandi Feagans created a petition, "Make Baltimore's Waterfront Safe," which pushes for city officials to take immediate action to improve waterfront safety.

The petition asks for protective railings or barriers in high-risk areas, increased lighting along waterfront walkways, vehicle barriers, visible warning signage in nightlife-heavy zones, and clearly marked and accessible emergency ladders and life rings.

Inner Harbor safety petition reaches hundreds

Feagans, who works in Fells Point, said she's heard too many stories about bodies being recovered from the harbor.

"I remember being a kid and growing up, at any time we went to the harbor, it was, 'Don't fall in because if you fall in, you probably aren't coming out,'" Feagans said.

Feagans said after authorities found Oduor's body in the harbor on Tuesday, she started the petition, which is catching the eyes of more than 1,000 people.

Baltimore resident Dan Brennan said a railing or barrier is needed along the waterfront.

"I don't want it really high and obtrusive, but if it's not, then I think it's a good thing," Brennan said.

"We just want everyone to be careful," Baltimore resident Keith Dunlap said. "We don't want to have to face any of this trauma."

Improving waterfront safety at the Inner Harbor

In 2019, Baltimore City approved more than $50,000 to add more ladders and life rings around the Inner Harbor to prevent deaths from people falling into the water.

Mayor Brandon Scott said it's important to let this investigation into Oduor's death play out.

"We can't just blanketly say that a railing or fence or this or that would have prevented this from happening," Scott said. "We have to look at all safety precautions but we also have to honor people and respect the process of seeing what actually happened before we think about what could have and should have happened."

"There's gaps in the safety and I think there are things that can be done and should be done to prevent things like this from happening," Feagans added. "This isn't about a one extreme solution. This is layered safety, things that can be done to implement better conditions for everyone."

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still working to determine the cause of Oduor's death.