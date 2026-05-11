Death of missing Baltimore man ruled accidental due to head injuries, intoxication and drowning

The death of a missing man whose body was found in Baltimore's Inner Harbor has been ruled accidental, according to the Maryland Medical Examiner's Office.

An autopsy revealed that Branson Oduor, 27, died from blunt force head injuries in the setting of intoxication complicated by drowning, officials said.

Oduor's body was recovered from the harbor nearly two weeks after he went missing from a night out in the Fells Point community in mid-April.

According to his girlfriend, Oduor went out with friends for a March Madness celebration and was last seen on April 4 on Thames Street. His girlfriend, Emily Costa, said she called for a wellness check when Oduor failed to return home.

Oduor was seen on surveillance videos outside of a Fells Point bar, which Costa said he had been escorted out of. She said he later declined a person's help to get into an Uber.

His bike was found in the 600 block of South President Street five days after he was last seen.

Costa, along with Oduor's mother, Millicent Oduor, spent days searching for Branson. His father also flew back from Kenya to join the search just days before Oduor's body was found.

For some residents, the incident underscored the need for protective barriers and signs at the Inner Harbor.

After Oduor's death, neighbors launched the "Make Baltimore's Waterfront Safe" petition, calling on city leaders to add railing, vehicle barriers and improved lighting around the waterfront.