Immigration advocates file lawsuit over conditions at Baltimore ICE facility

The Amica Center for Immigrant Rights and the National Immigration Project have asked a judge to halt what they allege are "inhumane conditions" at a Baltimore Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility. The action stems from the case of two women held at the facility earlier this year.

In May, a federal judge suspended their deportation after attorneys argued the longtime Maryland residents were in the United States legally.

According to attorneys, the women were kept in small holding rooms at the George Fallon Federal Building downtown for a prolonged period of time before being moved to other facilities in New Jersey and Denver, Colorado. One woman was held for 60 hours, the other for 48 hours before being moved.

Immigrant advocacy organizations and state leaders have said that conditions inside the Baltimore federal building are concerning.

Criticisms have included the duration detainees are being held, the size of the holding rooms, lack of blankets, mattresses and medical staff on site, and the absence of a food service contract.

In March, community members rallied outside the downtown ICE facility.

Staffers for U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks (both D-Md.) also visited the ICE holding facility in March.

After their visit, Van Hollen and Alsobrooks sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons, addressing reports about the conditions detainees have experienced in the holding rooms at the ICE Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations in the Baltimore Field Office.