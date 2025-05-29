Baltimore mayor calls city "welcoming" after it was declared a sanctuary jurisdiction

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott defended the city after the Trump administration called it and the entire state a sanctuary jurisdiction.

The administration claims that Baltimore City, along with nine other Maryland cities, eight counties, and the state, interferes with federal immigration law enforcement.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says the jurisdictions listed in Maryland "protect dangerous criminal aliens from facing consequences and put law enforcement in peril."

"To be clear: by definition, Baltimore is not a sanctuary city, because we do not have jurisdiction over our jails," Mayor Scott responded. "We follow our limited obligations as defined under federal immigration law."

The Maryland cities and counties listed as sanctuary jurisdictions include:

Cities

Baltimore City

Annapolis

Cheverly

College Park

Edmonston

Greenbelt

Hyattsville

Mount Rainier

Rockville

Tacoma Park

Counties

Anne Arundel

Baltimore

Charles

Howard

Montgomery

Prince George's

Queen Anne's

Talbot

DHS threatened each of the sanctuary jurisdictions with formal notification of its non-compliance with federal statutes.

"Sanctuary jurisdictions, including cities, counties, and states that are deliberately and shamefully obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration laws, endanger American communities," DHS said in a statement.

"Better because of our immigrant neighbors"

In a response, Mayor Scott said Baltimore is "a welcoming city" for immigrants.

"We make no apologies for that," Mayor Scott said. "We are better because of our immigrant neighbors, and we are not about to sell them out to this administration."

In June 2024, Scott signed a bill that made the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (MIMA) a permanent department in the city's government.

Mayor Scott said the goal of MIMA is to provide services and resources for immigrants in Baltimore. He said Baltimore City ranked fifth in the country in 2021 for immigrant integration.

"Baltimore remains committed to protecting the rights, dignity, and well-being of all of our residents," Mayor Scott said. "We are exploring all options to protect our immigrant neighbors and the funding appropriated to our City by Congress, including litigation."