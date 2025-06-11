Immigration advocacy group to rally amid Baltimore ICE operations, as viral videos show arrests

The Baltimore City-based immigration advocacy group CASA will march Wednesday morning in protest of local operations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

ICE ramps up operations in the Baltimore area

On Sunday, two people were detained by ICE near the intersection of East Baltimore and Elwood Streets.

Another ICE detainment happened near the Ross department store in Catonsville.

In May, ICE shared a video showing agents in Baltimore arresting several people. The agency said a tip led them to a Home Depot in a shopping center on Eastern Avenue, where five people were arrested for allegedly being in the U.S. illegally.

After the arrest, CASA said the group of people were likely outside the Home Depot so that they could find work.

Due process becomes focus of conversations surrounding immigration enforcement

On Monday, protesters met at McKeldin Plaza and marched to the George H. Fallon ICE Field Office in Baltimore.

The protesters said they were calling on the Trump administration to stop violating human rights.

"Everyone who sets foot in this country is entitled to due process, and we are watching what ICE is doing, and we hope that someday they will be held accountable for their actions," Amy Lee from the Free State Coalition said.

Due process became a key topic in conversations surrounding immigration enforcement in the recent case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported from Maryland to El Salvador in March.

Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. on June 6 to face federal human smuggling charges issued on May 21. While the Trump administration is asking a judge to pause Abrego Garcias mistaken deportation case, his attorneys say they still want answers from the U.S. government as to why it initially refused to comply with a court order to return him to the United States.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that the Trump administration must give more than 100 Venezuelan men it sent to a supermax prison in El Salvador earlier this year a chance to contest their deportation.

In May, the Trump administration began terminating the immigration court cases of certain migrants in order to arrest them and place them in an accelerated deportation process, CBS News reported.

Lawyers and advocates reported arrests of migrants outside immigration courthouses nationwide.

ICE arrests rise nationwide

According to ICE data, an average of 1,000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested each day since President Trump took office.

While the Trump administration initially said its intent was to remove violent criminals with its increased ICE enforcement, some say that ICE has arrested non-violent, productive individuals.

"They started, supposed to be going after violent criminals, but we've seen U.S. citizens, we've seen those who didn't have violence, be snatched up off the streets of cities all around the country," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.