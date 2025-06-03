Emotional Baltimore councilmember asks city to commit more funding for immigrant services

Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos tearfully asked the mayor's office to devote more funding to immigrant service support.

Ramos wants roughly a $2 million commitment for the Office of Immigration Affairs within the proposed budget. The current proposal includes more than $960,000 toward the Office of Immigrant Affairs.

"The ask for legal services is $1.1 million," Ramos said. "[Director of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs] Catalina [Rodriguez-Lima] has already raised some of it. The other ask is for $950,000 for immigrant community support."

Emotional conversation over immigrant support

Emotional moments inside Baltimore's City Hall Chambers on Monday led to a series of discussions on funding for immigrant resources.

"I want to make sure the public understood what you said," Councilwoman Ramos said to Rodriguez-Lima. "People are planning on family separation."

"Yes. Sadly, tier one, the goal of tier one is for…parents to leave guardianship forms," Rodriguez-Lima said.

Ramos, holding back tears, asked for the mayor's office to commit.

"I mean it's heartbreaking what our community is going through," Ramos said.

Finding money in the budget

Calvin Young, the Mayor's Chief of Staff, quickly responded to Ramos's request.

"I can commit to you right now that we are absolutely, this is one of the top priorities right now for the mayor's office to increase in this budget," Young said.

No amount was given at Monday's hearing. Young added that an increase in funds in one area means a decrease in funds for another area.

"We also have to figure out where we'll make cuts," Young said. "That's what the team is working on right now."

CASA pushes for help with immigrant families

Earvin Gonzalez, the deputy director of regional services for CASA Baltimore and Central Maryland, an immigration advocacy group, attended the hearing.

"You were able to see the impact with…how this is going to affect our city residents, not just immigrant families, but how it affects the city as a whole," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said it's reassuring to hear the mayor's office considers this a priority. He added he's happy to see a councilmember bring the concern over immigration support to the forefront.

"At the end of the day, these are families who are here," Gonzalez said. "They have jobs. They have kids here and they're getting ripped apart."

Ramos's comments came after CASA pushed for more funding in the proposed budget.

"While Baltimore's population declines, immigrant families are choosing to stay and build their futures here," said Crisaly De Los Santos, the director for CASA Baltimore and Central Maryland. "The city has made progress on language access, and we're grateful. But now is the time to rise to the moment. We must invest in essential services, legal aid, education, and community defense. These help immigrant families not just survive, but thrive. The proposed budget doesn't reflect these needs."

Gonzalez said CASA has started a petition to fight for more funding in the 2026 budget. He urges citizens to contact their councilmembers to help with their mission.

"That public pressure to show that this is what city residents want and need," Gonzalez said.