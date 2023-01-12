'I can't give 100% of myself': Lamar Jackson, likely out for Ravens' playoff game, tweets update on injured knee

BALTIMORE - Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson went to social media to share a personal update on his injured knee.

Jackson told fans he "can't give 100% of myself to my guys."

He missed his 16th-straight practice Thursday and is likely to miss his sixth-straight game this weekend when the Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card playoff game.

Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 12, 2023

Jackson's message on social media reveals that his status for Sunday is unlikely. He hasn't played since Dec. 4.

"I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I'm still hopeful we still have a chance," Jackson said.

Jackson said the suffered a PCL Grade 2 sprain, on the borderline of a Strain 3.

The original prognosis was a 4 to 6 week recovery timeline.

However, Jackson said there is still inflammation surrounding his knee and his "knee is unstable."

"I'm still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery," Jackson said.

Jackson, who has passed for more than 2,200 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions, thanks the fans for their support during his injury.

He is at the end of his rookie contract, and no extension has been reached.

