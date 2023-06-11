I-95 Philadelphia: Large vehicle fire causes roadway collapse near Princeton Ave

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A vehicle fire has closed down I-95 near Princeton Avenue in both directions and a portion of the roadway has collapsed on the northbound side Sunday morning, according to state police. Officials also said the southbound side of the interstate has also been compromised due to the blaze.

The large fire started under the overpass around 6:30 a.m., police said.

Investigators theorize a fuel tanker is the source of the fire that destabilized and brought down an entire portion of the highway, according to sources.

A 2-mile radius of the roadway is closed from Allegheny and Castor Avenue (Exit 25) to Academy Road and Linden Avenue (Exit 32).

Flames could be seen shooting up from the roadway.

Thick black smoke filled the sky and traffic is stopped in that area.

Several explosions have also been heard in the area, sending manhole tops into the air.

Federal officials are responding to the scene.

There is also an environmental concern, officials said. The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring for any potential fuel from the vehicle that may leak into the Delaware River.

Detour Options/ How to get around I-95 closure

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Those who were on the interstate were forced to turn around.

CBS News Traffic Reporter Chandler Lutz said this is going to cause major traffic issues for the foreseeable future.

Lutz said Exit 26 was recently closed off, which is the Bridgeview exit, as part of the I-95 reconstruction project.

Roosevelt Boulevard (Route 1) is your best bet to get around the road closure, Lutz said. Torresdale Avenue is also an alternate route.

If you're heading into New Jersey, you can use Route 130 or 295. The Ben Franklin Bridge is also back open after is was temporarily shut down Sunday morning due to a bike-a-thon event. If you're traveling northbound on I-95, you can still use the Betsy Ross Bridge exit (Exit 26). However, if you're traveling from the Besty Ross to I-95, that area is blocked off.

Air Quality Concerns

Winds are blowing off to the north, which will carry the smoke toward the north and east.

The fire is adding dangerous chemicals -- such as acids, sulfates and nitrates -- into the air, which are very dangerous to breathe in. Particulate matter, such as metals, soot, dust tar and oil, are also posing air quality concerns.

Meteorologist Tammie Souza said you may notice a greasy, oily film on things from the huge smoke plume.

She said that if you're to the north or east, it is recommended to stay indoors, as the region was also expected to already have unhealthy air quality levels Sunday due to smoke from the Canadian wildfire that we have been experiencing all week.

As of 7:30 a.m., officials said the fire was out but it appears some spots are flaring back up.

Sources said the tons of rubble and burning fire are hampering their efforts to make a positive determination, per a conference call with key stakeholders.

Crews are working to assess the damage left behind.

Injuries are unknown at this time, fire officials said in a press conference, as they have not been able to get close enough to the source of the fire to assess if anyone was in the vehicle when it started. However, officials also said there are no concerns for neighbors and no other drivers were injured.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kennedy said he is grateful for the city's first responders in helping keep everyone safe.

I will always be grateful to our first responders for the dangerous, life-saving work they do to keep residents and visitors safe.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.