Howard County school board votes to eliminate 127 positions in order to close funding gap

Howard County Public Schools cutting more than 120 jobs as school boards slashes budget

Howard County Public Schools cutting more than 120 jobs as school boards slashes budget

Howard County Public Schools cutting more than 120 jobs as school boards slashes budget

The Howard County school board voted Wednesday to eliminate 127 positions in an effort to close a funding gap in the county's FY2026 budget.

The move would cut $11.3 million in costs.

Last month, the Howard County Council voted to approve more than $2.7 billion in operating and capital funds.

While the district received more than what was originally proposed, it still was not enough to fill the spending gap and balance the budget.

What budget cuts positions were eliminated?



Budget cuts approved by the board include eliminating third grade orchestra, 21 elementary school media paraeducator positions, and 12 high school secretary positions.

The board also decided to reorganize the health assistant and float nurse staffing model by eliminating vacant positions.

To save $1 million, the board will also reduce the employee benefit credit, which provides employees with payments each pay period to help cover out-of-pocket healthcare expenses such as prescriptions and copays.

Wednesday's decision is not a final vote. The board will meet again next week to formally adopt its operating and capital budgets.

Budget challenges for Howard County Schools



Previously, the school board asked Howard County Executive Calvin Ball to include $107.3 million more than what the county is legally required to contribute in the FY 2026 budget proposal.

Instead, Ball recommended $39 million in new funding for the school system and $6.7 million to pay for education pensions.

When that proposal fell short, Ball then filed emergency legislation to increase that amount by $14.5 million using one-time surplus funds.

That emergency funding request was approved on Wednesday.

In total, the school board is set to receive $816 million.