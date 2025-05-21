Howard County's school district will face a budget shortfall despite last-ditch efforts

The Howard County Public School System is still facing a budget shortfall after the county's fiscal year 2026 budget was approved on Wednesday.

The county council voted to approve more than $2.7 billion in operating and capital funds after tense debates, primarily about funding for public schools.

The school district received more than what was originally proposed, however, it's still not enough to fill the school district's gap to balance its budget.

Overall, the county's FY26 operating budget is $2.35 billion, while the capital budget is $365 million.

The final totals

Before approving the budget, some county councilmembers tried some last-ditch efforts to increase HCPSS's allocation in the county operating budget.

Initially, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball allotted around $800 million to the school district. Ball then filed emergency legislation to increase the share by $14.5 million from surplus funds.

It came after hours of public testimony asking for the county to increase school district funding, and after HCPSS said it needed a minimum of $29.2 million more to pay for existing services and employee compensation, and benefits.

Overall, HCPSS is slated to get $816 million in the budget, which means the school district is anticipated to make at least $13 million in cuts for the next school year.

Howard County Councilwoman Deb Jung tried to increase HCPSS's share by more than a million, but the amendment failed to pass.

Council chair Liz Walsh also said she tried to find $8 million to give to public schools.

"I worked very hard to make sure that every cut I did make to our county budget was surgical; it would not hurt any of the departments," Jung said.

Council vice chair Opel Jones and councilwoman Christiana Rigby consistently voted down attempts to increase public school funding.

Jones noted that if the school district got more money, there would have to be cuts made elsewhere.

"Any red cent that we come up with, we're pulling from somewhere else," Jones said.

Rigby said she recognizes the need to increase public schools' funding, but adds there have been other factors, like federal funding uncertainty and the state deficit, to consider this cycle.

"It's been very challenging because the local conversation is not taking into account what is happening outside of it," Rigby said.

Overall, even though the approved HCPSS funding is higher than what the county's legally obligated to give, Walsh still isn't pleased.

"I feel like this budget, as proposed and passed today by the majority of my colleagues, is a grave disservice to the Howard County Public School System," Walsh said in her closing remarks.