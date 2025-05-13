$14.5 million in emergency school funding proposed to address Howard County budget shortfall

Howard County schools seek more funding than proposed by county

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball proposed emergency legislation for the County Council to allocate an additional $14.5 million to the Howard County Public School System's 2026 budget.

The one-time payment would come from the county's policy reserve, boosting the $800 million already allocated to HCPSS in Ball's original budget proposal.

The move comes after school officials determined around $29.2 million in additional cash is required to continue basic programs without cuts.

Why is the county calling for more funding?

Despite already dedicating $45.7 million, 64% of all new revenue growth, to the school system in the proposed budget, Ball says HCPSS faces additional financial challenges.

"While approximately 64 percent of all new revenue growth in our proposed budget is already directed toward HCPSS, we recognize that the school system is facing additional fiscal challenges in the year ahead," Ball said.

The emergency legislation would allow the use of one-time funds for recurring expenses, requiring approval from four of five Council members. Emergency funding was also invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What happens next?

Ball's original FY26 proposal reached $800 million for HCPSS, part of a $1.2 billion total school budget, representing a 5.1% increase of $39 million in new recurring county funding. This exceeded state-mandated requirements by approximately $39.3 million.

Ball also directed $6.7 million for educator pension costs newly transferred from the state.

Council Bill 45-2025 has been pre-filed, with Ball requesting introduction by May 14, a public hearing on May 19, and a vote on May 21.

The emergency funding, combined with HCPSS internal savings, aims to help meet the $29.2 million threshold needed to avoid staffing and program reductions.