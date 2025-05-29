Teen arrested in deadly 2024 shooting near Columbia Mall food court

A teen suspect has been arrested for a shooting happened inside The Mall in Columbia last year that left a teen dead, U.S. Marshals and Howard County Police said Thursday.

Police believe William Marshall III, 17, of Columbia, shot and killed 17-year-old Angelo Little on July 27.

Last summer, police said Marshall was wanted for first-degree murder, and related charges in the shooting.

The shooting happened after an altercation near the mall's food court.

Marshall, who also goes by "Junior", specifically targeted Little, according to police.

Police said Marshall was a student at Oakland Mills High School but had not attended school in 2024.

Police issue warrant for teen suspect's arrest

After the shooting, police circulated a picture of Marshall, asking the public to help aid in the search. Maryland law typically does not allow the release of a juvenile suspect's identification, even when charged; however, exceptions are made in cases where public safety is at risk.

In addition to the picture, police also released a video showing Marshall running through several corridors of the mall, including the housekeeping hallway.

Police said they reposted the video this week to remind the public that they were continuing the search for Marshall, which generated a lead that Marshall was at an apartment in New York City.

Howard County detectives, U.S. Marshals, and officers from the New York Police Department went to the location and arrested Marshall, authorities said.

Investigators are still working to determine how Marshall ended up in New York City, and if anyone assisted him in eluding law enforcement.

Mother grieves loss of 17-year-old Angelo Little

After the shooting, Charell Wilson, Angelo's mother, detailed the moment when she learned that her son had been tragically gunned down.

"It was like a bad dream I'll never wake up from," Wilson told WJZ.

Wilson recalled her last conversation with her son before he left for the mall. She told him to put together a list of things he needed for the start of school.

He was preparing to begin his senior year at the Homewood Center in Ellicott City.

Wilson said she remembered her son as a "gentle giant" with dreams of becoming a chef. Little loved cooking and would often invite friends over to taste test his creations, she said.

She also told WJZ that she was not expecting to lose her son to gun violence in Columbia.

Columbia struggles with rise in youth violence

Howard County Police data shows a rising trend in homicides. There were five homicides in 2023, and nine in 2024.

In Oct. 2024, a 17-year-old student at Howard High School was arrested at school with a loaded firearm in his backpack. He was later charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 26-year-old Kendrick McLellan, whose body was found in a vehicle behind a Columbia office complex.

On Feb. 22, 2025, another shooting near the Mall in Columbia left two teens dead.

Michael Roberston, 16, was shot and killed around 5:52 p.m. A 15-year-old teen was hospitalized after the shooting and died days later.

Roberston was a sophomore at Wilde Lake High School, while the other teen victim was a freshman attending Oakland Mills High School.

Police arrested 18-year-old Emmetson Zeah in connection with the incident, charging him with murder. At the time, Zeah was already facing charges for a previous attempted murder and had violated the terms of his home detention.

In January, a 17-year-old was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in Columbia. Four suspects, including three teens, were charged in that incident.

In April, County Executive Calvin Ball announced the Youth Engagement Strategies Council (YES), aimed at youth engagement and violence prevention.