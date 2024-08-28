Police identify suspect in deadly shooting of teen at Columbia Mall

BALTIMORE -- The Howard County Police Department is searching for a suspect they believe shot and killed 17-year-old Angelo Little at The Mall in Columbia in Howard County on July 27.

Police said Marshall William III, 17, of Columbia, is wanted for first-degree murder, and related charges. They believe William, who also goes by "Junior", specifically targeted Little.

Marshall William III Howard County Police

The Howard County Police Department made a note about the release of the suspects' identity and picture.

"While Maryland state law typically does not allow a juvenile suspect's identification to be released, even when charged as an adult, an exception exists "for the sole purposes of facilitating apprehension of a child and ensuring public safety" when a criminal arrest warrant is issued," the department said. "Howard County police are identifying Marshall publicly because his whereabouts remain unknown, and he is considered a potential threat to the public due to the nature of his alleged crime."

Video released earlier this month showed the suspected shooter running through several corridors, including the housekeeping hallway of the mall.

According to the Howard County Public School system, William is an Oakland Mills High School student but has not attended school this year. Detectives believe he may have left the immediate area.

The department is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to William's arrest.