Maryland residents call on MDE to withdraw permit for proposed plastic recycling plant

Residents in Howard County are set to rally in support of a recent Howard County Hearing Examiner's decision to overturn the project's zoning approval.

The update comes as residents fight to stop W.R. Grace and Co. from building a pilot plastic recycling plant for research in Columbia.

A group called Stop the Grace Project has led much of the opposition against the project.

Residents appeal permit for proposed plant

Residents have shared concerns that the plant could bring pollution and increase health risks. Some worry about toxic leaks, fires, and long-term damage to air and water quality.

In June, the Maryland Department of the Environment approved a permit to construct the facility.

But neighbors appealed that decision and won, overturning the Department of Planning and Zoning's (DPZ) determination that the facility does not violate zoning conditions.

The county hearing examiner found that DPZ's investigation into the proposed plant was insufficient, as it relied on W.R. Grace's self-classification of permitted zoning uses.

Due to the appeal, the matter was sent back to DPZ for further review, and use of the building where the plant would be is paused until the review is complete.

Howard County Council Member Deb Jung commended the decision.

"The Hearing Examiner issued a scathing decision and order (D&O) on the W.R. Grace zoning complaint appeal," Jung said. "The D&O stated that the Department of Planning and Zoning (DPZ) failed to investigate, document, and apply the law. This is such a big win for the community after so many disappointments."

What's next for the Stop Grace Coalition?

Work for the Stop Grace Coalition is not complete. The group wants the MDE to fully rescind the air permit that is currently under review.

"The Stop Grace Coalition is calling on MDE to withdraw the air permit that lacks zoning approval and ignores residents' concerns," the group said in a statement.

They are also asking for a full "local environmental and community impact review" before any more permits are granted.

Residents of Columbia's Cedar Creek community and the Stop Grace Coalition are preparing for another Howard County Board of Appeals hearing.

What has W.R. Grace said about the proposed facility?

According to W.R. Grace, the facility will not burn plastic – but focus on developing safer and more effective recycling methods.

On its website, the company says it has developed "a new plastic recycling solution that has the potential to reduce emissions, save energy, and lower costs compared to other options."