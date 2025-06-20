Plan for new Maryland recycling plant moves forward, despite pushback

The proposal for a controversial plastic recycling plant in Howard County's River Hill neighborhood is moving forward, despite community frustrations.

The Maryland Department of the Environment recently approved a permit to construct the facility. The permit allows W.R. Grace & Co. to build a pilot plastic recycling plant for research.

The plant will sit near residential communities including River Hill and Cedar Creek in Columbia.

Over the past two years, neighbors pushed back against the proposal.

A group called Stop the Grace Project has led much of the opposition.

Hundreds signed an online petition calling on local leaders to stop the project.

Residents fear the plant could bring pollution and increase health risks. Some worry about toxic leaks, fires and long-term damage to air and water quality.

The Howard County Council previously considered a zoning change to prohibit plastic incineration in residential areas, but it was voted down in March.

W.R. Grace has said the facility will not burn plastic. Instead, the company says it will focus on developing safer and more effective recycling methods.

WJZ reached out to the Maryland Department of the Environment. The agency said the permit meets legal air emission standards.

"Protecting the health of nearby residents is our top priority," MDE said in a statement.

While W.R. Grace and Co. told WJZ that the plant will introduce a new and safe and more efficient way to recycle plastic, many residents still say they don't want the plant near their neighborhoods.

In Nov. 2024, Howard County residents from Columbia's River Hill and Cedar Creek communities went before board members to plead for a recommendation that would require an 1,800-foot buffer in certain scenarios between new research and development facilities and residential areas.

Again in February 2025 at a Howard County Council meeting, residents voiced their concerns about the plant.

"There's still a danger of an explosion. And why is it so close to residential?" Boyd said. "So even if every case they are making is true, why not build it away from communities?," a resident told WJZ.

Other residents are worried about the chemical emissions.

W.R. Grace & Co. told WJZ that the plant will not burn plastic, but will be to study a potentially game-changing innovation for recycling plastic that is safe and effective.

"With this new project, we will not burn plastic, as some who misunderstand our project and our intentions have asserted. Rather, we are studying a potentially game-changing innovation for recycling plastic – a safe and effective way to solve a problem facing us all," the company said.